UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,703 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.54% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,985,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,452,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,783,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,921,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,842,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $467.81. 2,992,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

