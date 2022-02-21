UnMarshal (MARSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.30 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $2.30 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.70 or 0.06921083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,015.08 or 0.99810854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050575 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

