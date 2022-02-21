UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.51 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and $6.85 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $5.78 or 0.00015743 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00277630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

