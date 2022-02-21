Urus Price Tops $6.00 on Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00107632 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

