USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.81 million and $2.08 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.16 or 0.06849147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.14 or 0.99982355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049942 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

