USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. USDK has a market cap of $28.57 million and $168.37 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.08 or 0.06948087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,209.07 or 1.00047817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050870 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.