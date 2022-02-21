Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.35. 4,609,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

