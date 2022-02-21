Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chevron were worth $35,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

CVX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,691,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

