Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $346.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,032. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.23 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.