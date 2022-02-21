Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

MRK stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

