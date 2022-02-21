Utah Retirement Systems Has $21.32 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boeing were worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.03. 6,973,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,939,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average of $213.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

