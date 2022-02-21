Utah Retirement Systems Has $21.68 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Tower were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,719,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.44. 2,705,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.81. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

