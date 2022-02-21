Utah Retirement Systems Has $35.07 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

AVGO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $579.99. 1,970,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $609.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.68. The company has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

