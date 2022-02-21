Utah Retirement Systems Has $63.22 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,275,508,000 after acquiring an additional 92,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.83 and a 200-day moving average of $363.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

