Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,381,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,558,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,646,379. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.08%.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.