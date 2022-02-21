Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded down $6.48 on Monday, reaching $756.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,000. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $852.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $889.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

