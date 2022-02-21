Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $251.19. 3,319,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.67. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

