Utah Retirement Systems Sells 13,900 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walmart were worth $36,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,367,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

