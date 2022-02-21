Utah Retirement Systems Sells 23,400 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,063,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

