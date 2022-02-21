Utah Retirement Systems Sells 27,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,114,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

