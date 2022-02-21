Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,179 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $258,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN traded down $41.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,194.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3,332.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.