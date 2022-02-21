Utah Retirement Systems Sells 68,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AT&T were worth $34,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $23.87. 47,277,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,235,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

