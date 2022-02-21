Utah Retirement Systems Sells 6,900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $209.36. 2,823,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,485. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

