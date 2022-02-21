Utah Retirement Systems Sells 7,100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $250.60. 2,813,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

