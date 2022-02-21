Utah Retirement Systems Sells 8,400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,297,000 after buying an additional 186,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total transaction of $29,400,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 844,466 shares of company stock worth $298,977,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.95. 4,083,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

