Utah Retirement Systems Sells 8,800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,118. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

