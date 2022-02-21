Utah Retirement Systems Sells 8,900 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.74. 6,359,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,474. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.