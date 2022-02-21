Utah Retirement Systems Sells 9,061 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $66,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $330,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,842,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $467.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,903. The firm has a market cap of $440.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

