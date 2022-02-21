Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $738,092,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $85.61. 5,605,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $5,036,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,611 shares of company stock worth $53,417,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

