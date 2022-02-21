UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will report $645.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,364,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.71 on Monday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

