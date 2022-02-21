VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Down 1%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) shares were down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $44.74. Approximately 7,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 139,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

