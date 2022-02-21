Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Cut by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $104,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 69,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 507,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,712. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

