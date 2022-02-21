Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 184,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average is $163.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.