Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,103,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

