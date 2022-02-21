Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,156 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after buying an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after buying an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $48.86. 21,103,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

