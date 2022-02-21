Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.94. 1,220,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,677. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

