Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

