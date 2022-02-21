Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.38 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.