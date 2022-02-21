Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $219.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

