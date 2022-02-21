Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $96,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,007,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.75 and its 200-day moving average is $232.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.