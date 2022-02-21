Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $96,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,007,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.75 and its 200-day moving average is $232.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.