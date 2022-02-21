Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.55. 3,371,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,144. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

