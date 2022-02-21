Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

VTWRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

