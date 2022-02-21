Vectorspace AI Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00005612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $84.47 million and $492,582.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.76 or 0.01222010 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,828,070 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

