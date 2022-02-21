Vega Protocol (VEGA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00012777 BTC on popular exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.36 million and $2.29 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00107525 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 11,922,293 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

