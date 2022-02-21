Veil (VEIL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,817.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,817.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,089.31 or 0.99891661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00066513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00240969 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00296472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00139954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

