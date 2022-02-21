Venus (XVS) Price Tops $8.63 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $8.63 or 0.00023188 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $103.96 million and $26.16 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,235.91 or 1.00040767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00357283 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

