Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,702 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 46.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 228,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $338,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $45.62 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

