Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,711 Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cadence Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 91.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $31.55 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

