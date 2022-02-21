Verso Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Verso has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $131,935.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.25 or 0.06943038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,124.41 or 0.99741192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

