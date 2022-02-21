VerusCoin (VRSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,882.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $35.23 million and $24,882.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.49 or 0.06955927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.73 or 1.00106762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050774 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,951,769 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

